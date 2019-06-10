What Is The Biggest Threat To Gay Rights? Here Is What Pride Paraders Had To Say

Your first name

Thousands of people came out to the Washington, D.C., Pride Parade, Saturday, celebrating the LGBTQ community, women and minorities.

Parade attendees were having lots of fun, covering Dupont Circle in downtown D.C.

Attendees said that the police, Republicans, and white straight males posed the biggest threat to gay rights in the country today. Paraders didn’t cite radical Islam, proponents of whom, openly condemn homosexuality, or terror related threats such as in the case of the Orlando Pulse night club massacre, which killed 49 people at a gay night club.

The most common response to identifying the biggest threat to gay rights was: President Donald Trump.

Watch and see what they had to say.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

Check out the latest DCNF videos here:

Students Haven’t Heard Of D-Day On Its 75th Anniversary

There’s No Coming Back For CNN, MSNBC. Where Should You Get Your News?

Black Conservatives React To Candace Owens

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.