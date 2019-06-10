Wisconsin Basketball Coach Howard Moore Released From Hospital After Horrific Car Crash

Wisconsin assistant basketball coach Howard Moore was released from the hospital over the weekend.

According to the Journal Sentinel Saturday, Moore was released from the hospital after a car crash in Michigan back in May, which claimed the lives of his daughter and wife. His son was also in the car but was released from hospital care a while ago. (RELATED: Wisconsin Basketball Coach Howard Moore Is Walking After Horrific Crash That Killed His Wife And Daughter)

Moore’s car was struck by a vehicle driving the wrong way on the road.

Moore might be out of the hospital, but he still has a very long road of recovery ahead of him. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he took the year off from coaching. He lost his wife and daughter in one single tragic moment. That’s not something you mentally come back from in a short amount of time.

The good news for Moore and his young son is the fact the university and state are both going to be incredibly supportive throughout this tragic and horrible time.

The Wisconsin athletic department prides itself on being a family and being as supportive as possible. In my lifetime, I’m not sure I remember a moment when more support has ever been needed for anything more tragic.

Below is a statement provided to the University of Wisconsin Athletic Department from the family of assistant men’s basketball coach Howard Moore. pic.twitter.com/YPOC9SsYOG — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 3, 2019

Let’s hope Moore and his son get all the help they need. I know the entire state back home is with them.

