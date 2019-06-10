Wisconsin Basketball Coach Howard Moore Released From Hospital After Horrific Car Crash
Wisconsin assistant basketball coach Howard Moore was released from the hospital over the weekend.
According to the Journal Sentinel Saturday, Moore was released from the hospital after a car crash in Michigan back in May, which claimed the lives of his daughter and wife. His son was also in the car but was released from hospital care a while ago. (RELATED: Wisconsin Basketball Coach Howard Moore Is Walking After Horrific Crash That Killed His Wife And Daughter)
Moore’s car was struck by a vehicle driving the wrong way on the road.
Our hearts are with Howard Moore and his family. Early Saturday morning, the University of Wisconsin athletic department learned of a tragic automobile accident in Michigan involving assistant men’s basketball coach Howard Moore and his family. We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Howard’s wife, Jennifer, and their daughter Jaidyn. Howard and his son, Jerell, both suffered injuries but are expected to recover. . The Badgers athletics community is a tight-knit family and Howard has been a terrific ambassador for Wisconsin for nearly 30 years, dating back to days as a UW student athlete. Our hearts are with Howard and Jerell and we, as a community, will support and lift up the entire Moore and Barnes families. . “There are no words to describe how devastated we are for Howard and his family,” head coach Greg Gard said. “Our basketball program is an extremely close family and we are all grieving for the Moore and Barnes families. Howard is so much more than a colleague and coach. He and Jen and their children are dear friends to everyone they meet. Their positivity and energy lift up those around them. We will miss Jen and Jaidyn dearly and we will put our arms around Howard and Jerell and the entire family, giving them love and support during this unspeakable time.” . “I’ve known Howard ever since he was a student-athlete at Wisconsin and gotten to know his wonderful family through the years,” director of athletics Barry Alvarez said. “He has always been an incredible representative of our athletic department and a positive influence on everyone around him. We are truly heart-broken for his family and will be doing everything possible to help him through this tragic time. Our prayers, love and support go out to the Moore and Barnes family.”
Moore might be out of the hospital, but he still has a very long road of recovery ahead of him. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he took the year off from coaching. He lost his wife and daughter in one single tragic moment. That’s not something you mentally come back from in a short amount of time.
The good news for Moore and his young son is the fact the university and state are both going to be incredibly supportive throughout this tragic and horrible time.
The Wisconsin athletic department prides itself on being a family and being as supportive as possible. In my lifetime, I’m not sure I remember a moment when more support has ever been needed for anything more tragic.
Let’s hope Moore and his son get all the help they need. I know the entire state back home is with them.