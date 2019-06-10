Wisconsin Opens As 10 Point Favorite Against USF August 30th

The Wisconsin Badgers are double-digit favorites as of right now for when they open the college football season August 30 against South Florida.

According to OddsShark, the line is either -10 or -10.5 in favor of my squad, depending on what sportsbook you’re looking at. The money is currently sitting at -370. That means oddsmakers are giving Wisconsin north of a 75% chance of winning when they travel to Tampa to play in that brutal Florida heat Friday night.

I fully expected Wisconsin to be favored against the Bulls, but having the line as high as 10.5 is a bit surprising. We’re talking about a road game to start the season in the brutal heat of Tampa, we don’t even know our starting quarterback yet and we have to replace four guys on the offensive line.

That’s a lot of question marks to have and still get slapped with a double-digit line. Oddsmakers are clearly confident in what Wisconsin is capable of getting done. (RELATED: Will Jack Coan Or Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers?)

Given the fact I’m going to be in Vegas when this game kicks off, I hope the spread and moneyline both come down. I’ll be betting on them no matter what, but I’d prefer to not have to do it with the current numbers.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m all in on my squad, but let’s keep things realistic for the first game of the season. Playing in Tampa under the lights will be no easy task.

The large line also has me thinking oddsmakers might already be thinking Graham Mertz is going to get the starting quarterback nod, but it’s way too early to tell. (RELATED: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz Sends Message To His Critics, Says All His ‘Chips’ Are ‘In’)

We might not know who will take the first snaps for the Badgers until one of the quarterbacks walks out onto the field for the first series August 30th.

Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking. It should be a great way to start the season for fans around the country.

