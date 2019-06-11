Aaron Rodgers Makes ‘Seven-Figure Gift’ To Cal’s Football Program

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has cut a huge check to Cal’s football team.

The team, which Rodgers starred for during college, announced Tuesday that the star passer had made a “seven-figure gift” to the program. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Says NFL Quarterbacks Who Can Chug Beer ‘Finally’ Have A ‘Talent’ Better Than Him)

It’ll be used to create a scholarship and renovate the locker rooms.

Thank you @AaronRodgers12!! Aaron has made a seven-figure gift to the program that will be used to renovate the football locker room and create the Aaron Rodgers Football Scholarship. #EarnIt | https://t.co/RvqVXcSef0 pic.twitter.com/wFQBfSbhh5 — Cal Football (@CalFootball) June 11, 2019

I know I hate Aaron Rodgers, and I routinely trash the Packers. I wouldn’t be who I am if I didn’t hammer my NFC North rivals.

Aaron Rodgers is the face of an organization I hate, and it’s that simple. I’m not going to apologize for not liking the man.

Having said that, donating at least $1 million to the school that helped craft you into a star is always a great look. There’s nothing better than a star athlete giving back to his former school.

Now, Rodgers has made some cash with money to spare, but that’s not the point. The point is he went above and beyond to break off some money for the Golden Bears.

Even if you dislike the guy and think he’s the evil emperor of the league, you have to admit this is still an awesome move.

Hopefully, more pro athletes will follow his lead and write some checks to help improve their college programs. That’d be absolutely awesome.

Well done, Rodgers. Well done.

Okay, let’s get back to our default setting and start hating each other again.

