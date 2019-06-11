Celebrate Adriana Lima’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Adriana Lima’s birthday on Wednesday.

In honor of the 38-year-old former Victoria's Secret model's day, we scoured the internet to find her hottest looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some unforgettable ones.

Born in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, the supermodel got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she was only 13 years old and won second place in the Ford Supermodel of the World contest in 1996.

Soon after, she moved to New York and started getting jobs in the fashion industry with the likes of such fashion houses as Guess, Bebe and Mossimo, just to name a few.

But it wouldn't be until she landed a part in the coveted annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 1999 that she would become a worldwide celebrity. Lima ended up walking in 18 of the fashion shows up until 2018.

Last year, the Brazilian beauty made headlines with news that she was finally hanging up her wings for good ahead of the annual show being held in New York City.

She captioned an emotional post on Instagram, "Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly. And all the [love] to the best fans in the world! Love, Adriana."

Some of her most unforgettable looks down the catwalk in the annual underwear show can be seen here.

Here’s to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Adriana!