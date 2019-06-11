Woman Claims Alien Cult Responsible For Boyfriend’s Death, Gets Up To 40 Years For His Murder

A Pennsylvania woman was sentenced to 15 to 40 years behind bars Monday for the murder of her boyfriend after claiming that an online alien cult was responsible for his death.

Barbara Rogers, 42, was arrested in July 2017 for allegedly shooting her boyfriend Steven Mineo point-blank in the forehead, according to WNEP 16. Rogers was found guilty of third-degree murder in March for the shooting.

She was sentenced to 15 to 40 years in prison for Mineo’s murder, according to WNEP 16.

“We are most likely going to be appealing it. It was very unfair,” Rogers told reporters Monday after her sentencing.

“You go back to the scene and you have the victim with a gunshot wound, point blank to the middle of his forehead, so close that there’s burns around the wound, there’s the star pattern in his forehead,” Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Andrew Kroeckel said, according to WNEP 16.

The final chapter of a woman’s trial involving murder, aliens, and an online cult ended Monday in Monroe County Court.​ https://t.co/96R5696p3N — WNEP (@WNEP) June 10, 2019

Rogers said that Mineo told her to shoot him because the leader of a cult the couple belonged to was a “reptilian” pretending to be a human, Fox News reports. She also claimed that the shooting was an accident, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Navy Drafting Procedures For UFO Encounters)

Rogers reportedly called 911 to report the shooting, investigators say.

“My boyfriend had a gun. He told me to hold it here and press the trigger. Oh my God, he’s dead!” Rogers told the 911 operator, according to Pocono Record.

Lt. Steven Williams with Pocono Mountain Regional Police said in a report from 2017 that Rogers said she killed Mineo because he was “having online issues with a cult,” according to Fox News.

“Apparently they belong to a cult,” Williams said, adding that it has “a new-age alien agenda.”

“He was upset with the cult, felt he was being harassed, and he was frustrated. And he asked his girlfriend to kill him. And she did,” he continued.

Court documents say that the cult was called “Sherry Shriner,” according to WNEP 16.

