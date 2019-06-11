Amanda Bynes Being Sued By Mental Health Care Facility After Allegedly Skipping Out On Bill

Amanda Bynes is reportedly in trouble with the mental health care facility where she received treatment earlier this year after being sued by them for allegedly not paying her bill.

In documents from the Los Angeles Courthouse obtained Tuesday by Page Six, Creative Care, Inc. filed a lawsuit against the 33-year-old actress in April stating that she owes the company $2,467 for her stay back in February.

According to the outlet:

The facility alleged that she received inpatient care from February 21 to February 22, but she didn’t pay her bill. They came to the $2,467 amount from their monthly residential rate, which is $37,000.

It all comes after reports surfaced back in March that indicated the "She's the Man" star had checked herself back into a mental health treatment facility for stress-related issues.

As previously reported, Bynes graced the cover of Paper magazine in November and opened up about her disappearance from the spotlight, past troubles with drug addiction and how she was finally ready to make a comeback. Several months later, reports surfaced that stated she was back in treatment reportedly due to the pressures of being back in the public eye again.

She is currently under a conservatorship held by her mother until August 2020, so it is possible that Bynes’ mother is in charge of all financial issues.