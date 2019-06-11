Watch Gerard Butler In The New ‘Angel Has Fallen’ Trailer

Another trailer was released Tuesday for the upcoming movie “Angel Has Fallen,” and it’s outstanding.

The plot, according to IMDB, is, “Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat.”

This will be the third movie with Gerard Butler as Banning. The previous two were “Olympus Has Fallen” and “London Has Fallen,” and both were amazing.

Judging from the latest trailer, “Angel Has Fallen” will be just as good. Give the trailer a watch below.

These movies are so damn cool, and I love them. It’s just Butler running around killing people in the most unrealistic situations possible. (RELATED: Watch Gerard Butler In The Trailer For ‘Angel Has Fallen‘)

Neither of the first two films were remotely realistic, but both were still great. They’re pretty much what I’d expect out of a movie if it were written for teenage boys hopped up on caffeine and adrenaline.

The early attack sequence in “Olympus Has Fallen” is outrageous.

I can’t wait to see what we get in the latest installment of the Mike Banning saga. The man apparently has the hardest job in the history of the world, and it’s great entertainment.

Make sure to check Gerard Butler out in theaters August 23.

