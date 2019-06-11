Bill Maher: Political Correctness Is A ‘Cancer On Progressivism’

HBO comedian and political commentator Bill Maher ripped the far-left Monday night during an appearance on CNN.

Maher told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that political correctness has become a “cancer on progressivism,” and said that most liberals are sick of it. (RELATED: Bill Maher Says Dems Could Lose 2020 Election Over Immigration)

“A lot of this far-left political correctness is a cancer on progressivism,” Maher said. “When you talk to Trump supporters, they are not blind to his myriad of flaws, but one thing they always say is ‘he’s not politically correct.'”

“I don’t think you can overestimate how much people have been choking on political correctness and hate it,” Maher continued.

Maher also noted that political correctness fatigue is not just something Trump supporters suffer from, saying that most on the left are sick of it as well. (RELATED: POLL: Half Of America Thinks The Country Is Too Prejudiced. The Other Half Thinks It’s Too PC)

“The vast majority of liberals in this country hate it,” Maher said. “They think political correctness has gone way too far.”

Despite being a prominent liberal, Maher has been consistently outspoken about his disdain for political correctness, and its role in Trump’s ascension to the White House. Last year, Maher said that political correctness was “our problem,” referring to the left.

Follow William Davis on Twitter