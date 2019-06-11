Boston Red Sox Hold Moment Of Prayer And Reflection For David Ortiz After He Was Shot In The Dominican Republic

The Boston Red Sox had a powerful moment Monday night in honor of David Ortiz.

Prior to the game against the Texas Rangers, the team held a moment of “reflection” and “prayer” for their former superstar after he was shot Sunday in the Dominican Republic. (RELATED: David Ortiz Shot In The Dominican Republic, Chilling Surveillance Video Surfaces On Twitter)

Watch the awesome moment below.

The @RedSox hold a moment of reflection for Big Papi. pic.twitter.com/hjqZDkdB8f — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2019

The legendary Red Sox player was shot in the back while at a club in Santo Domingo, and had to have part of his intestines and colon removed.

Once he was stabilized, the team had him flown back to America. You can watch the chilling and horrifying moment when Ortiz was shot below.

Surveillance video shows the moment MLB star David Ortiz was shot in the back at a Dominican Republic bar last night. Officials say he’s in stable condition after undergoing surgery DETAILS: https://t.co/qwaiwdxhTS pic.twitter.com/jH0bZ1Kg43 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 10, 2019

This was a really awesome gesture from the Red Sox. Ortiz is one of the most recognizable names in all of baseball, and he won multiple rings with the organization.

There might not be a more famous Red Sox player walking the planet than him. He became the face of the team during his time with the franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on Jan 20, 2019 at 7:19pm PST

He should also consider himself insanely lucky to be alive. That shooting came at point blank range, and anybody with an ounce of aim probably would have successfully killed him.

There had been previous talk that it was an attempted robbery, but I don’t think anybody who watched the tape believes that version of events. It looks like a straight up hit attempt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on Nov 1, 2018 at 9:08am PDT

Ortiz should thank the big man upstairs because somebody was clearly looking out for him when that gunman showed up. Let’s all hope he has a speedy recovery now that he’s back in America.

