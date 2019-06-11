Bizarre Fight Goes Viral On Twitter. The Opening Hit Is Absolutely Brutal

Some guys went viral on Twitter after an insanely bizarre fight.

In a video posted by Barstool Sports, a shirtless guy gets absolutely drilled in the street by an enraged man screaming about his car.

I'm honestly at a loss for words when trying to describe what's going on here. You'll just have to watch it for yourself. You'll understand immediately why it's so strange.

This dude was born to play for the Bengals @lacesoutshow (Via IG/richardreed3) pic.twitter.com/aDXAcBJfwy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 10, 2019

First off, both of these guys have me thinking they're both clowns. Why is the one guy shirtless? If you're shirtless in the streets, then you've done something wrong.

Take a look in the mirror and figure out where it all went so wrong.

Secondly, the dude shouting about his car needs to chill out. It’s a car. There’s nobody worse than a hardo who really cares about his car. You all know the guy I’m talking about.

He maxed out as a junior on his high school football team, married his high school sweetheart who divorces him after having two ugly kids and works a dead-end job as he slowly just waits to die. In your mind right now, there’s somebody who immediately came up.

That’s every guy who cares about his car too much. Obviously, this standard doesn’t apply to a Ferrari, but I don’t think that’s what we’re dealing with here.

Of all the dumb fights I’ve ever seen, this ranks right up there with the dumbest of them all. I found myself cheering for absolutely nobody involved, and kind of just hoped they’d all lose.

If you ever find yourself tackling a dude in the streets while screaming about your car, I suggest you take about a million steps backward because you’re way past the line.

