Daily Caller Does Dallas — And TPUSA’s Young Women’s Summit

The Daily Caller did Dallas ⁠— or at the very least, Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit.

White House correspondent Amber Athey and video columnist Stephanie Hamill hosted the event, and Athey sat down with Vince Coglianese to run down the weekend’s festivities.

The event had more than doubled in size over the last two years.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and, if you haven’t already go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your Patriots subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!