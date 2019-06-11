Anthony Scaramucci’s Wife Might Be Joining ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’

Your first name

Anthony Scaramucci’s wife, Deidre, may join the cast of the fiery reality show, “The Real Housewives Of New York City.”

The former White House communications director’s wife is being courted by Bravo, sources revealed in a report published Tuesday by Page Six.

The addition is reportedly part of a larger shake-up with some of the newer cast members.

“Scaramucci’s wife is doing ‘The Housewives.’ They’ve been wanting new blood and have been striking out with new cast members. She’s been meeting with Bravo,” a source told Page Six.

“It’s reality-TV gold. I’d love to have her on,” another insider added. (RELATED: Report: Scaramucci’s Wife Filing For Divorce)

This isn’t the first time the Scaramuccis have dabbled in the reality television business. Anthony himself appeared on the second season of “Celebrity Big Brother” that aired in January of 2019. Deidre reportedly has all the support from Anthony for “Real Housewives Of New York City.”

The Scaramuccis have had more than enough drama in their lives to make Deidre a perfect candidate for the show. “The Mooch” was fired from his position as White House communications director only 11 days after taking the position.

Deidre allegedly filed for divorce from Anthony in July of 2017 over his political ambition, while she was nine months pregnant. The couple reconciled four months later.