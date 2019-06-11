Drake Wears Insanely Expensive ‘Erotic Timepiece’ To The NBA Finals

Drake was spotted wearing an “erotic timepiece” to watch his beloved team, the Toronto Raptors, Monday night as they battled against the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The 32-year-old rapper–born Aubrey Drake Graham–was seen courtside in Toronoto, Canada, wearing a $750,000 Richard Mille “69 Tourbillon Erotic” watch which displays a series of very suggestive and NSFW phrases, according Tuesday to Page Six. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The top bar can be changed to display statements like, “” want to,” “I need to,” “I long to,” “I lust to,” “I’d love to” and “Let me.” The middle bar adds in the active verbs, such as “explore,” “taste,” “kiss,” “arouse,” “devour” and “caress.” And the bottom bar gets into the specifics: “you tonight,” “your lips,” “your body,” “your nipples,” “your p—y” and “you madly.”

A description of the “erotic timepiece” on the brand’s website explains that it “plainly reveals the wearer’s deepest desires.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“Erotic timepieces are part of watchmaking history,” the statement read. “Designers of yore played with the theme of libertinism by mechanically recreating suggestive scenes … this creation plays on the desire to openly express passion, sensuality and even sexuality.”

“Activated on request by pressing a button at 10 o’clock, it plainly reveals the wearer’s deepest desires,” it added.

It all comes after the “In My Feelings” hitmaker made headlines last month following a report that he didn’t have to pay a single penny for a $200 million jet, “Air Drake,” from Cargojet. He reportedly got it for free in return for the superstar rapper using “it to travel around the world and take photographs flaunting it.”