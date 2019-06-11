Stanley Cup Final Game 7 Tickets Between The Bruins And Blues Cost Up To North Of $5 Million

Tickets to game seven Wednesday night of the Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and Blues aren’t going cheap.

As of this moment, the cheapest ticket on SeatGeek with fees is more than $1,700. Some tickets cost more than $15,000 and the most expensive tickets are selling for north of $5 million for the upcoming game. (RELATED: Boston Bruins Beat The St. Louis Blues 5-1 In Game 6 Of The Stanley Cup Final)

I understand paying tens of thousands of dollars to see your team play, but $5 million is simply outrageous.

$5 million? Is that a joke? People are actually going to pay that? You could buy a very nice house in a very nice area of the country with that kind of cash.

Who in their right mind would ever move that kind of money? Even if I was loaded with that kind of money, I still don’t think I’d drop more than $50,000 to a game seven.

I care way too much about making money than to spend it on something like that. It’s just not going to happen, and I really don’t care how much money I end up having.

I damn near spit out my drink when I saw the ceiling for tickets when the Bruins and Blues take the ice. Yet, here we are and there they are for sale.

With that kind of money, you could buy a lot of different things, and I’m not sure hockey tickets would be too high on my list.

Sound off in the comments with how much money you’d spend for a game seven experience. It might be the biggest event in sports, but I’m not sure it’s worth even close to $5 million.