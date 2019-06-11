Gwyneth Paltrow Admits That She And Her Husband Don’t Live Together

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow revealed she doesn’t live with her husband full-time.

Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk have an unconventional living arrangement, according to a profile published Sunday by The Sunday Times.

The report stated:

Falchuk, 48, spends three nights a week at his own house and four nights at Paltrow’s Los Angeles home, an arrangement approved by her intimacy teacher as a means of keeping the relationship fresh.

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” Paltrow said when defending the weird way the two schedule their time together.

The couple have only been married since September of 2018 after they tied the knot in a private ceremony in the Hamptons. Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay singer Chris Martin. (RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Forgets She Was In ‘Spiderman: Homecoming’)

I mean, this is a pretty weird way to spend the beginning of your marriage. They’ve only been married for eight months and they are already looking for ways to keep the relationship “fresh”? There’s just something off about that.

Shouldn’t you be in the honeymoon phase that soon after you have your wedding?

Who knows, maybe Paltrow has stumbled across something that really helps her relationship.