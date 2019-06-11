Actor Tries To Steal Trump Supporter’s Sign, Then Plays The Victim When He Fights Back

Transgender actor Indya Moore tried to walk away with a Trump supporter’s sign Monday, then tried to play the victim after the man who owned the sign attempted to take it back by force.

Moore is seen on video trampling and then grabbing a massive sign with the words “Re-Elect Donald J. Trump, Keep America Great, 2020” emblazoned on the front, as a woman protests, “That is personal property honey!”

WATCH:

“Call the police” Moore says, and then starts walking away with the banner. A man wearing a MAGA visor then approaches Moore and attempts to grab the sign back. Another man immediately tries to intervene, and the owner of the sign gets more aggressive, shoving Moore several times. Moore in turn reaches over and swipes the MAGA visor off his head. (RELATED: MAGA Hat-Wearing Man Speaks Out After Getting The Boot From An NYC Bar)

“Get the fuck out of here!” the sign owner yells at the man, and to Moore, “Get your hands off my stuff!” Another Trump supporter also tries to intervene, but the tussle continues until a police officer comes onto the scene.

TMZ identified the owner of the sign as Dion Cini, who said he got the sign custom made for $250, and has filed charges against Moore for larceny. Cini was demonstrating in support of Trump outside Trump Tower in New York City.

Moore tweeted after the incident, thanking fans for supporting the “fight for ourselves and others” who are experiencing “oppression and violence” under the Trump administration.

Thank you for loving my community, fighting for us, supporting us fight for ourselves and others who are experiencing an increase of oppression and violence under this current administration. — IAM (@IndyaMoore) June 10, 2019

Moore stars in the FX series “Pose,” which centers on the lives of marginalized New Yorkers in the 1980s. Moore is heard in the beginning of the video saying, “You guys are fans of my show and we don’t want you to be fans.”

Liberals activists and bloggers framed the dispute as Moore “getting attacked” by a Trump supporter.

Cini told The Daily Mail he didn’t intervene until Moore tried to walk away with the sign, because it wasn’t doing any damage. “I let him continue to stomp on it,” he said. “You can’t really hurt it, I’ve had other people kick it before.”

