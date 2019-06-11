Josh Hartnett Will Star In The Paramount Network Show ‘Paradise Lost’

Josh Hartnett is set to star in the Paramount Network show “Paradise Lost,” and it sounds awesome.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the show Tuesday:

Paramount Network and Spectrum Originals have set the cast for their forthcoming drama Paradise Lost. … The series, first announced in May, revolves around a psychiatrist (Regan) who moves with her family from California to her husband’s (Hartnett) hometown in Mississippi only to uncover shameful secrets that irrevocably change the lives of everyone involved.

I’m so in on this. I’m so in. The Paramount Network is out here firing off heat these days. “Yellowstone” is outstanding and “Waco” was also outstanding. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

Now, they’re giving us a new series with Hartnett about secrecy in the Deep South is something I’m all about. It sounds awesome on every single level.

Anything that involves “irrevocably” changing people’s lives is something you can sign me up for immediately. Don’t even hesitate. I’m all in, and we all know how great Hartnett is as an actor.

“Black Hawk Down” is an all-time great movie.

If you’re not pumped for “Paradise Lost,” then I just don’t know what to tell you. Do you hate great entertainment? Even the name is badass.

I can hear the eerie music in the background, I can see Hartnett looking worried and I can just sense the ominous tone overtaking us all.

Let’s go!

There’s no set premiere date yet. I’ll make sure to let you all know once I have it.

