Kate Middleton Rocks Khaki Jacket And Biker Boots Combo In England

Kate Middleton definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out Tuesday wearing a khaki jacket and boots combo during an outing to Keswick, England.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as gorgeous as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up jacket that she paired with black jeans as she joined Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, while they visited Keswick Marketplace. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the great look with her pulled back into a low pony tail, a white ruffled top and black biker-style boots.

Later, she visited a traditional fell sheep farm in Patterdale, Cumbria, and took part in sheep shearing. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent time on Deepdale Hall Farm with the Brown family tending to their flock of Herdwick and Swaledale sheep, joining them for sheep shearing, herding and dry stone walling,” Kensington Palace tweeted, along with a couple of pictures from the day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent time on Deepdale Hall Farm with the Brown family tending to their flock of Herdwick and Swaledale sheep, joining them for sheep shearing, herding and dry stone walling. pic.twitter.com/3eRDdXKLUm — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 11, 2019

“Thank you to everyone in Keswick for the fantastic welcome for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – where they celebrated the work of local heroes, volunteers and those supporting the rural community in Cumbria,” the royal website added in a second post.

Thank you to everyone in Keswick for the fantastic welcome for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – where they celebrated the work of local heroes, volunteers and those supporting the rural community in Cumbria. pic.twitter.com/yQRt8LjNBd — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 11, 2019

