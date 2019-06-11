Kellen Winslow Jr. Found Guilty Of Rape, Jury Undecided On 8 Other Charges

Former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. has been convicted of rape.

Winslow is in the middle of a massive trial in California involving multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape. He was hit with 12 charges total, and the jury returned a verdict on four of them late Monday.

The former Miami Hurricanes star was convicted for rape by force of Jane Doe No. 2, indecent exposure against Jane Doe No. 3 and lewd contact with Jane Doe No. 5, according to Fox 5 in San Diego. He was acquitted of another count of alleged lewd contact with Jane Do No. 5. On those three convictions, he could face a total of nine years in prison. (RELATED: Kellen Winslow Charged With Rape)

According to the same report, the jury has been ordered to return Tuesday to try to come to a conclusion on the remaining eight charges against Winslow. The remaining charges include more rape charges, forcible sodomy and kidnapping, among others, according to a CNN report published Monday.

Winslow was initially charged last June after allegedly committing sex crimes against multiple women, and now he’ll almost certainly be serving time after being convicted of felony rape.

The former NFL player’s alleged crimes go as far back as 2003 when he allegedly raped an unconscious 17-year-old girl.

The Jane Doe No. 2 Winslow was convicted of raping was a 58-year-old homeless woman at the time of the crime, according to Yahoo Sports.

Check back for more updates when we have them. Winslow could face decades behind bars if he’s convicted on the remaining felony charges.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter