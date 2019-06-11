Klay Thompson Is Reportedly ‘Locked In’ For Role In ‘Space Jam 2’

Klay Thompson will reportedly be in “Space Jam 2” with LeBron James.

Fox Sports pundit Jason McIntyre said the Golden State Warriors star is “locked in” and “committed” to doing the movie during a recent radio appearance. Over the past couple days, his comments have generated more and more attention.

This would probably be much bigger news if McIntyre hadn’t revealed it during the heat of the NBA finals. Everybody is focused on whether or not the Warriors are about to get upset, and nobody even really appeared to notice these comments until yesterday. (RELATED: ‘Space Jam 2’ Scheduled To Be Released July 16, 2021)

Thompson’s addition to the movie would be the first major fellow NBA star to join LeBron James in the cast. The Lakers star has had some serious issues getting NBA players to join him in the venture.

He wanted Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Milwaukee Bucks star was apparently not interested at all in being in a movie.

Given the struggles to fill out the rest of the people in the movie, Thompson is a great addition. He’s a star, he has rings and he has name recognition. It’s certainly better than anyone James has found so far.

It should be interesting to see if the remake is any good at all. LeBron is a charismatic dude, but it’s always dangerous to remake a classic, especially after Michael Jordan did such an awesome job in the original.

You can catch “Space Jam 2” in theaters July 16, 2021. We’ll have to wait to see who else LeBron can get to join the remake. I’m not holding my breath for a lot of stars.

