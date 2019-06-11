Miley Cyrus Shuts Down Split Rumors With 10 Year Anniversary Post To Husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus had something to say about those split rumors with husband Liam Hemsworth with a post Tuesday celebrating their 10-year anniversary of being together.

“Happy 10 year anniversary my love,” the 26-year-old pop singer wrote on an Instagram story, per E! News, along with a screenshot of an article speculating about the split. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

"Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009," she added. "Some things never change …. & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. Yours truly."

She also included a handful of pictures highlighting their relationship over the last decade after first making headlines in 2009 during the filming of their movie “The Last Song.” (RELATED: Liam Hemsworth Shares Shocking Photo Of His Shared House With Miley Cyrus Reduced To Ashes)

She captioned one picture of them on set,”Started diggin you in 2009. S–t got deep.”

The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker and “Hunger Games” star surprised fans in December when reports surfaced that they had finally tied the knot at a secret ceremony with family and friends.

In February, Hemsworth talked about their wedding day and called it “really special.”

“It was a really special day. It was pretty much just immediate family,” Hemsworth shared during his appearance on the “Today” show. “I feel very happy and real fortunate to be with such a good person. We’ve been through so much together over the last ten years so it felt like it was time.”

As previously reported, the couple first started dating in 2010 and became engaged two years later. Then reports surfaced that they had split. The two reconnected and reconfirmed they were engaged in 2016.