Oddsmakers Favor Justin Bieber In Potential Fight Against Tom Cruise

Oddsmakers think Justin Bieber would be a heavy favorite in a fight against Tom Cruise.

According to odds from OddsShark, the line has the star musician at -200 and Cruise at +150. That means the people setting the numbers think Bieber has about a 67% chance of walking out of the octagon as the champion.

Opening odds for a potential MMA match between @justinbieber and @TomCruise: Bieber -200

Cruise +150 https://t.co/RSlVBlSNZ1 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) June 10, 2019

The odds are in response to Bieber for no apparent reason at all calling out the "Mission: Impossible" star Sunday night on Twitter to engage in some physical combat.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

See, I actually thought Bieber would win at first too. I really did. He's got the youth, he's maybe in better shape and we actually have some footage of him boxing. He seemed like the easy choice upon first glance, and oddsmakers apparently felt the same way when dropping the opening line.

However, I honestly think the oddsmakers are completely wrong here. The more I thought about it — and I dedicated a whole 30 minutes debating this potential matchup — the more I like Cruise.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my short life, it’s that you can’t count out a guy who has “old man” strength. The legendary actor is 56-years old, and he has kids.

That’s more than enough for me to make up for anything he might be down in for the youth department.

The more I think about it, the more I’m in on Cruise, and I’m starting to think it wouldn’t really even be that close.

Sound off in the comments with who you’d bet on. I think most of you will agree with me.

