Selena Gomez Shows Up In $15,900 Black Feather Dress For ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ Premiere

Lauryn Overhultz | Columnist

Actress Selena Gomez showed up at the premiere Monday for her new movie “The Dead Don’t Die” wearing a beautiful black ensemble.

The red carpet premiere is only one of three public appearances the actress has made since she completed her treatment after suffering an emotional breakdown, according to a report by People Magazine.

Selena Gomez attends "The Dead Don't Die" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on June 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Gomez walked the carpet at the Museum of Modern Art wearing a Celine silk mini dress worth a reported $15,900. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with feathers and a built-in bustier. (RELATED: Selena Gomez Calls Social Media ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Terrible’)

She paired the dress with black peep-toed heels and diamond dangle earrings. Her makeup look was kept natural with a subtle smokey eye by Hung Vanngo.

Despite the outrageous price tag, I will say the dress is beautiful and, of course, so is Gomez. I miss seeing her beautiful looks on the red carpet. Here’s to hoping we keep getting to glimpses of Gomez in the future.

