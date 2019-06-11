Selena Gomez Shows Up In $15,900 Black Feather Dress For ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ Premiere

Actress Selena Gomez showed up at the premiere Monday for her new movie “The Dead Don’t Die” wearing a beautiful black ensemble.

The red carpet premiere is only one of three public appearances the actress has made since she completed her treatment after suffering an emotional breakdown, according to a report by People Magazine.

Gomez walked the carpet at the Museum of Modern Art wearing a Celine silk mini dress worth a reported $15,900. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with feathers and a built-in bustier. (RELATED: Selena Gomez Calls Social Media ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Terrible’)

She paired the dress with black peep-toed heels and diamond dangle earrings. Her makeup look was kept natural with a subtle smokey eye by Hung Vanngo.

Despite the outrageous price tag, I will say the dress is beautiful and, of course, so is Gomez. I miss seeing her beautiful looks on the red carpet. Here’s to hoping we keep getting to glimpses of Gomez in the future.