Steve Scalise Hit By Pitch At Congressional Baseball Practice — But He’s All Smiles

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise took a hit when an errant pitch struck his left shoulder during batting practice for the upcoming Congressional baseball game.

Scalise, who was gravely injured during a GOP baseball practice in June of 2017, shook off the blow, laughing.

“Going to take a lot more than that to take me down!” he tweeted early Tuesday.

Going to take a lot more than that to take me down! pic.twitter.com/Uvb6DFSukd — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 11, 2019

Despite the shooting, the 2017 game went forward, but everyone was remembering Scalise.

Members of Congress gathered near 2nd base, Rep. Scalise’s position, prior to start of Congressional Baseball game. https://t.co/anBTo0Gkr1 pic.twitter.com/g2S2f1lsrV — ABC News (@ABC) June 16, 2017

Several months after the shooting, Scalise went public with the extent of his injuries.

“I found out later how much damage was done internally,” he explained. “My femur was shattered. The hip and pelvis had serious damage where the bullet went through and did some damage to areas that had to be shored up with steel plates and they did a phenomenal job of rebuilding, you know, kind of the rebuilding of Humpty Dumpty.”

But the baseball-loving congressman from Louisiana was not going to let that stop him. One year after the shooting, after months of rehab and prayer, Scalise took the field once again. (RELATED: Private Photos Of Steve Scalise’s Recovery After Left-Wing Terrorist Nearly Killed Him)

Feels good to be back with the team! https://t.co/TyWFsqg4Qx — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 6, 2018

Sweet moment as Rep. Steve Scalise is mobbed by his teammates after snagging a grounder on the first pitch of tonight’s congressional baseball game. A year ago, Scalise was among four people shot during a GOP practice for the annual charity contest. https://t.co/WbdZaWBTzP pic.twitter.com/ULAgVxSjHD — ABC News (@ABC) June 14, 2018

This year’s Congressional Baseball game is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26, and will benefit local charities such as The Washington Literacy Center, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation and the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

