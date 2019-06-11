Tiger Woods Asks For Lawsuit Over Employee’s Death To Be Thrown Out

Star golfer Tiger Woods has denied responsibility for an employee’s death and is asking for a lawsuit related to the tragedy to be thrown out, according to documents obtained and published Tuesday by TMZ.

Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman were named in a wrongful death suit last month, filed by the parents of Nicholas Immesberger, an employee at Woods’ restaurant in Jupiter, Florida called “The Woods.”

Immesberger was tragically killed in a car accident following a shift at the bar last December. Immesberger’s parents say that their son had been treated for alcoholism, and that Woods and Herman were therefore responsible for their son’s death. (RELATED: Tiger Woods Holds Back Smile As Man Wears T-Shirt With His Mugshot On It)

“Mr. Woods, in short, did not sell alcohol to Mr. Immesberger,” the lawsuit says, according to TMZ. “He has no connections to the events described in the complaint.”

Immesberger’s blood alcohol level was roughly three times the legal limit when he was found dead. His family is seeking medical and legal expenses in the suit, as well as other damages.

Follow William Davis on Twitter