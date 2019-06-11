Trump Explains Why He Wants To Run Against Joe Biden

President Donald Trump claimed Tuesday that he wants to run against former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump made the comments during a brief press availability outside the White House ahead of his visit to Iowa, where the former vice president will also be Tuesday. (RELATED: Trump: What The Hell Happened To Joe Biden?)

“I’d rather run against — I think — Biden than anybody,” Trump said. “I think he’s the weakest mentally and I like running against people that are against Biden.”

Trump also ripped Biden for his previous failed presidential campaigns in 1988 and 2008, before he became the running mate of former President Barack Obama.

“I call him ‘one-percent Joe’ because until Obama came along he didn’t do very well,” Trump said.

Biden is widely considered the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, largely due to his connection to Obama. However, recent polls have shown Biden’s lead shrinking as the first Democratic debates loom at the end of the month. (RELATED: Democrats Announce First Primary Debates)

A recent polling average from RealClearPolitics shows Biden sitting at 34% among Democratic primary voters, a seven-point drop from the month of May.

Biden has recently come under fire for flipping his position on the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal taxpayer funding for abortion. Biden had previously opposed taxpayer-funded abortion for his entire political career, which spans decades.

