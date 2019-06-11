TV Ratings Increase 34% For NBA Finals Game 5 Between The Raptors And Warriors

The TV ratings Monday night when the Warriors beat the Raptors in game five of the NBA finals were very strong.

According to The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday, Game 5 saw a 34% increase over the first four games of the series as we watched Kevin Durant make his highly-anticipated return. It got an early rating of 13.4, which means roughly 13.4% of households with televisions tuned in to see Golden State close the gap in the series to 3-2. (RELATED: Golden State Warriors Win Game 5 Of The NBA Finals Over The Raptors, Kevin Durant Suffers Achilles Injury)

The Warriors might have gotten a win, but Durant’s season came crashing down when he suffered an Achilles injury. Overall, not a great night for the NBA and the Warriors.

However, at least the TV ratings bounced back in a major way. Game 5 was far and away the best in the series so far, and it’s not even really close.

I guess Durant making his return really moved the needle. Too bad it didn’t even last a half.

It’s still not a good situation for the league. The ratings for the playoffs have been abysmal, and a single game isn’t going to save a sinking ship.

However, I’m sure Adam Silver is smiling knowing that they’re at least starting to turn it around. After all, Durant making his return to the court was the most talked about thing in sports over the past few days.

Tune in Thursday night at 9:00 EST on ABC to see if the Warriors can even this series up against the Raptors without Durant playing.

It should be interesting to see how it all unfolds.

