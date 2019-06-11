Golden State Warriors Win Game 5 Of The NBA Finals Over The Raptors, Kevin Durant Suffers Achilles Injury

The Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors in game five of the finals Monday night, but it came at a terrible price.

During the 106-105 win to cut the Raptors lead in the series to 3-2, Kevin Durant went down with a clearly painful injury.

Golden State general manager Bob Myers told the media after the game it was an achilles injury, but the “extent” wasn’t immediately known. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Beat The Warriors 105-92 In Game 4 Of The NBA Finals, Take 3-1 Lead)

You can watch the injury below.

A closer look at Kevin Durant’s right leg injury: pic.twitter.com/XEHPIn9wnW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2019

The Warriors might have closed the gap to 3-2, but there’s virtually no shot at all Durant is playing again this season if Myers’ diagnosis is correct that he has an achilles injury.

What should have been a great night for Golden State is now clouded with darkness knowing their best player won’t be around with potentially two more games to go.

You literally couldn’t script this kind of stuff in Hollywood. The Raptors go up 3-1, Durant returns from a calf injury to save his team from losing the title, hits the double-digit mark, goes down with what is likely a season-ending injury and the Warriors still squeak out a win.

Now, Steph Curry and company have to return home for game six Thursday night, and they’ll take the court without one of the best players on the planet.

Warriors fans should be celebrating this morning after that win. I can promise you they’re not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on Jun 10, 2019 at 8:40pm PDT

We’ll have to see just how bad this turns out to be for Durant, but it certainly doesn’t sound good. Tune in Thursday on ABC at 9 EST to see if Golden State can tie this series up. The storylines really couldn’t get much crazier.