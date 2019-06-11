Guess What Year Our 50-Star Flag Became Our Official Flag

The old red, white and blue has flown faithfully for this country for 242 years; however, it hasn’t always had 50 stars and 12 stripes.

The United States adopted its first official flag on June 14, 1777, with 13 stripes and 13 stars representing the original colonies, but the flag design has come a long way since then. With too many changes too count, the flag has added star after star to incorporate the new states added to our country.

The flag flies on the battlefield, government buildings, schools and all around the nation. It represents the millions of people in this country and the sacrifices millions have made for the country. Our flag means so much to people around this country, but relatively few know much about it. (RELATED: Ranking The 5 Worst Flag Code Violations A Person Can Commit)

The flag has not changed for a while since adding Alaska and Hawaii to the union. The question is, how long ago did the flag stop changing?