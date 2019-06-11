Wisconsin Will Play St. Mary’s In Basketball November 5th In South Dakota

The Wisconsin Badgers will play St. Mary’s during the upcoming college basketball season.

The two teams will meet November 5 to play in South Dakota at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Badgers to make return to trip to South Dakota for neutral site clash. UW opened the 2013-14 season there with a win over St. John’s. That season worked out alright… https://t.co/ERHF4zPxLl — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 11, 2019

This is a big-time move from Wisconsin, and it’s the exact kind of move I like seeing. St. Mary’s is a traditional power among mid-major programs.

We need to take a step forward after the past two seasons, and playing a tough-as-hell, non-conference schedule is how you get that job done.

We’ve got North Carolina. State already and Marquette will go down in November. It’s time for the Badgers to remind everybody what we’re about, and a strong start before Big 10 play against quality opponents is a giant step in the proper direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jun 11, 2019 at 8:04am PDT

We missed the tournament two seasons ago and got bounced in the first round this past year. That’s not what Wisconsin basketball is all about. (RELATED: Wisconsin Loses To Oregon In The NCAA Tournament. Should Greg Gard Be Fired?)

We’re about going to Final Fours. We’re not about getting blown out by Oregon in Round 1.

This is going to be a great game, and I look forward to traveling west in order to get a big non-conference win.

Go, Badgers, go!

