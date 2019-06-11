‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Begins In Exactly One Week On The Paramount Network On June 19

“Yellowstone” Season 2 is officially one week away.

In exactly seven days, on June 19, we will return to the ranch to watch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family do everything they can to fight off the wolves at the gate. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

Seven days! It almost feels like we’re already there. One week! One week, folks!

We’ve waited nearly a year for next Wednesday, and we’re almost there. We’ve debated for countless hours upon countless hours about every subject imaginable.

Will Kayce take his rightful place next to his father. How will Rip and Kayce interact? Will Jaime smooth over the issues he created when he sold his father down the river? Will Rainwater and John form an unlikely alliance? Will Beth be as unstable as ever? Can the ranch be defended once again against outside forces? Will John bring down the hammer on all his enemies? (RELATED: Luke Grimes Says Kayce Will ‘Face The Demons’ In Season 2 Of ‘Yellowstone‘)

So many questions and I need answers like I need air in my lungs!

And we’ll start getting all those answers and more in seven days.

If you’re not excited at the fact we’re only one single week away, then you’re not paying attention. This is the best show on TV right now, and you should all absolutely be watching.

The Duttons might be an extremely dysfunctional family, but they’re entertaining as all hell. I’m not sure I’ve cheered for a family’s success more.

That’s probably not a good thing to say, but I really don’t give a damn. I’m 100% in the corner of the Duttons.

Seven days, ladies and gentlemen. I couldn’t be more excited, and I hope you’re all with me.

