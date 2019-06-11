Watch Out For Zombie Snakes In North Carolina, Officials Warn

Officials with the North Carolina State Parks and Recreation warned residents about “zombie” snakes, or creatures that pretend to be dead.

“Who is this ‘famous’ NC snake?” the group asked June 6 on Facebook. “A cobra? A zombie snake? It’s a harmless one.”

The hognose is not poisonous and plays dead when other defense techniques do not work, ABC News reported.

“If the antagonist continues, the hognose snake will feign death by opening its mouth, rolling over on its back, and writhing around,” Amphibian and Reptiles of North Carolina said in a statement, according to ABC. “If turned over onto its belly, it will immediately roll again onto its back.”

The snakes can be up to 4 feet in length, ABC reported.

Hognoses live in the eastern portion of the U.S., from Florida to the New England area, according to the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory at the University of Georgia.

