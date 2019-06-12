247Sports Predicts Wisconsin Will Go 6-6, Nebraska Will Go 11-1

247Sports recently had some absurd predictions for the upcoming college football season.

The popular sports publication predicted the Nebraska Cornhuskers would go 11-1 and the Wisconsin Badgers would go 6-6. (RELATED: Will Jack Coan Or Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers?)

Yes, you read that sentence above correctly. They think the Cornhuskers, who won an embarrassingly low four games last season, are primed to make a legit run at the college football playoff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on May 14, 2019 at 3:18pm PDT

Give me a damn break. Are they smoking hallucinogens over there? There’s a better chance I’m a billionaire by December than there is of Nebraska riding a wave of success to an 11 win season.

That’s simply not going to happen. It’s just not. There’s a very real chance Scott Frost’s dreams of becoming Wisconsin 2.0 are revealed to not even be possible. (RELATED: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz Sends Message To His Critics, Says All His ‘Chips’ Are ‘In’)

I love the downtrodden people who cheer for Nebraska, but 11 wins just isn’t a realistic option.

As for the Badgers, did Paul Chryst get fired and nobody was notified? Did Jonathan Taylor get suspended from the team without it making the news? Did Graham Mertz tear his ACL?

Unless all three of those things happened, there is no shot we’re only a .500 team. No shot at all. Even if all three did happen, we could still probably ball out to another disappointing eight win season.

The Badgers might not be as good as Clemson right now, but we’re lightyears away from a six win team. I honestly thought this list was a prank or parody when I first saw it.

Unfortunately, much like me getting shot down at the bars, it’s very real. Trust me, I’m not going to Vegas to kick off the college football season in order to win six games.

The Badgers and Paul Chryst are coming for blood. We’re ready to show up and show out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jun 10, 2019 at 5:33am PDT

Thanks for the motivation. I certainly won’t forget it as I’m watching us play in the Big Ten title game in December.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter