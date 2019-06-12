Abby Wambach Suggests Women’s National Soccer Team Wouldn’t Be Criticized For Scoring If They Were Men

Abby Wambach had an absurdly stupid tweet following the USA beating Thailand 13-0 Tuesday in the Women’s World Cup.

Obviously, such a lopsided victory probably made some people a shade critical, although I’m not sure anybody of any real importance cared. This is America. We expect to win big at absolutely everything.

However, Wambach felt the need to defend the performance and asked, “Would you tell a men’s team to not score or celebrate?”

For all that have issue with many goals: for some players this is there first World Cup goal, and they should be excited. Imagine it being you out there.This is your dream of playing and then scoring in a World Cup. Celebrate.Would you tell a men’s team to not score or celebrate? — Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) June 11, 2019

Listen up, folks. Blowouts are going to get criticized, and it doesn’t matter who is playing. Personally, I say pour it on your opponents. Give them nightmares and send a message to everybody watching about what awaits them when they take the field.

However, it’s not like this would have been any different if men were involved. Our USA men’s hockey coach once complained about getting blown out by the Russians during the last winter Olympics! The actual coach! (RELATED: Russia Blows Out America)

Some people, who are absolute losers, don’t like running up the score. If you don’t want the score getting jacked up on you, then don’t put yourself in a position that allows America to score a record 13 goals!

This isn’t rocket science. It’s shockingly simple when it comes to sports. As pointed out by a couple hockey guys themselves, men are told to dial it back if necessary. Again, I’m not saying I agree with letting up off of the gas, but there is no double standard here.

I absolutely would tell men, and have told men not to over celebrate goals when the game is out of reach. Keep playing, keep scoring. But no need to show the other team up with celebrations like these. Just hope all the young kids watching know better @breegallagher_ — Brendan Gallagher (@BGALLY17) June 12, 2019

Wambach should just enjoy the win and block out the noise. There’s no reason here for us to be complaining. America just obliterated a team. You know another time we embarrassed everybody else? When we went to the moon. I don’t remember anybody complaining about blowouts back then.

Times sure have changed, but let’s go back to the fun days where we don’t ask stupid questions about if men are treated differently.

