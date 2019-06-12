Ariana Grande Donates Proceeds From Atlanta Concert To Planned Parenthood

Lauryn Overhultz | Columnist

Ariana Grande reportedly donated all proceeds from her Atlanta concert to Planned Parenthood.

The “thank u, next” singer’s $250,000 donation followed the passing of anti-abortion legislation Georgia and other states, according to a report published Wednesday by People magazine.

“Ariana Grande’s generous donation comes at a critical time — in Georgia and across the country, anti-women’s health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion,” Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Dr. Leana Wen said in a statement to People.

“Thanks to inspiring support like hers, Planned Parenthood can continue to fight back — in the courts, in Congress, in state houses, and in the streets — against these dangerous attacks on people’s health and lives,” the statement continued. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Postpones ‘Sweetener World Tour’ Due To Allergic Reaction)

Grande’s donation comes days after anti-pride protestors showed up outside of Grande’s “Sweetener” tour stop in Atlanta.

“…[I]’m so sorry any of my fans had to encounter this. [W]e will do our best to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” Grande said in response to a video on Twitter. “[P]roud of u [sic] all for not fighting/engaging violently. [N]ever worth it. [W]ishing him peace & a healed heart cause girl yikes.”

Grande followed up by expressing support her fans, writing, “[H]e is highly outnumbered. [Y]ou are all so celebrated and loved and safe.”

Tags : ariana grande atlanta planned parenthood
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller