Considering A Getaway? Here Are The Best Couples Trip Deals We Could Find!

Enjoy a four night getaway for two to Punta Cana, just $499 with drinks and meals included

What’s the greatest substance on earth? If your answer was “sand,” you may want to head to the sparkling beaches of Punta Cana, where you and your significant other can stay four nights at a brand-new beachfront resort for $499. Conveniently, if your answer was “alcohol” or “food,” you are also in luck — premium drinks and gourmet meals are included.

But a hotel with 13 restaurants and bars, three swimming pools, and an expansive spa sounds like just about the best travel destination imaginable, no matter what you value most; they have something for everyone.

Enjoy a five days stay-for two-in this luxury villa and Tiger Woods designed golf course resort in Cabo San Lucas for just $599

If you’re a golfer, you probably don’t want to spend much time in the sand. See whether you can avoid it at a Tiger Woods- or Davis Love III-designed golf course in Cabo San Lucas, where you can play and stay at a luxury villa suite for five days for only $599. Two rounds of golf, potentially at the Dunes Course, Golf Magazine’s #34 Best Course in the World, are included.

If your partner doesn’t want to hit the links with you, they can take advantage of six miles of hiking and walking trails, multiple gourmet restaurants, and a state-of-the-art pool.

Wow. Visit Hilton Head for three nights for only $99 with complimentary breakfast included!

If you love the beach and the back nine, you can head to the Park Lane Hotel & Suites in lovely Hilton Head, South Carolina, where three nights in a luxury suite will cost you less than three figures. $99 will get you a daily complimentary breakfast buffet, use of the hotel’s gorgeous pool, and free wifi. Close to the beach and dozens of golf courses, you’ll never get bored!

Three nights in Vegas for two? Just $199 for a limited time

Head to the City of Lost Wages for almost no money at all! For $199, you and your loved one can stay three nights in a deluxe suite at the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino, right in the heart of old Las Vegas.

When you’ve spent enough at the casino, you can unwind at Vegas’s largest rooftop pool and bar on the hotel roof or be dazzled at Cirque du Soleil, two tickets to which are included in the deal.

Book three nights in Aloft Charleston for two for only $269

If you’re more drawn to the old-world beauty of a city like Charleston than the glitter of Sin City, book three nights at the Aloft Charleston for only $269. The hotel is minutes from downtown Charleston, so you can easily get to Waterfront Park, Fort Sumter, and the Battery.

