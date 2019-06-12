2 Suspects Arrested In Red Sox Legend’s Shooting

Two suspects are in custody following the Sunday shooting of former Red Sox player David “Big Papi” Ortiz in the Dominican Republic, outlets reported Wednesday.

Authorities detained Ramon “Rolfie” Martinez Perez and Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia, reported NBC News. Witnesses rushed Garcia on Sunday night and handed him over to police.

He was charged Tuesday as an accomplice to attempted murder, while Martinez Perez was arrested Wednesday and is being questioned, according to NBC News.

Garcia, 25, was beaten by the crowd at Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo where Ortiz was shot. (RELATED: Red Sox Flying David Ortiz To Boston After Shooting In The Dominican Republic)

Prosecutors said surveillance video shows two men talking with other people in a gray Hyundai Accent near the bar before the shooting, but authorities in the Dominican Republic have not confirmed that the men are Garcia and Martinez Perez, reported NBC News. Surveillance video also shows a man walking up behind Ortiz at the bar and shooting him point-blank.

The two suspects are part of a group that was offered $400,000 to assassinate Ortiz, authorities said, according to NBC News.

The Red Sox flew Ortiz to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for treatment Monday night. Ortiz lost his gallbladder and part of his intestine after being shot. His liver was also damaged.

Follow Evie on Twitter @eviefordham.

Send tips to evie@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.