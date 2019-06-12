Watch Cam Newton Throw During Panthers Minicamp After Shoulder Procedure

Cam Newton has been slinging it during minicamp for the Panthers.

The star quarterback had to have a shoulder procedure, and there have been lots of questions about how he’d return when he finally started letting the ball fly again. Judging from the view videos I’ve seen, he’s going to be just fine.

You can watch a few videos of his throws below. It also appears like he might even have a bit of a different motion, but go ahead and check it out for yourself. (RELATED: Cam Newton Will Throw During Panthers Minicamp When It Begins Tuesday)

Cam Newton’s shoulder is looking at #Panthers camp. pic.twitter.com/HIZHOH4RVK — Roto Street Journal (@RotoStJournal) June 12, 2019

That’s right, Cam Newton’s throwing again. How’d he look? (via @tiffblackmon) : Inside Minicamp Live pic.twitter.com/KLegONvCV9 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 11, 2019

(2/4) #Panthers QB Cam Newton throws to DJ Moore here. From this angle, looks like his new delivery is more over the shoulder. pic.twitter.com/VBDulc0ZjJ — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. (@PanthersAnalyst) June 11, 2019

Given how little information we’ve had about Newton’s status for awhile, I think he looks just fine. Of course, it’s only camp.

It doesn’t mean much at all. There aren’t defenses trying to take his head off, but he clearly has no problem sending the ball where he wants it to go.

If you’re a fan of the Panthers, you have to be pretty happy right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Panthers (@panthers) on Jun 11, 2019 at 5:43am PDT

My guess is Newton should be just fine and ready to go whenever the Panthers decide to really crank things up. At the very least, the fans better hope so.

Without Newton, the Panthers are going to suck. That much is for sure. They need him more than any other player on the roster and there isn’t a close second.