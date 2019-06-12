REPORT: Cuba Gooding Jr. Plans To Surrender To NYPD Following Groping Allegations

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. revealed he plans to surrender Thursday to NYPD over allegations he groped a woman Sunday at a New York City bar.

The actor plans to turn himself in and be booked on a misdemeanor charge of forcible touching, according to a report published Wednesday by TMZ. Gooding Jr. has maintained that he’s innocent and claimed there is video evidence to prove it.

“I trust the system,” Gooding Jr. said in a TMZ video. “There’s a tape that shows what really happened — that’s the most important thing.”

“I was at the club, I left. I met a bunch of people, I said hello, I took pictures and … you know, you have to have faith in what people are saying … now I’m giving the process the chance to show what happened, what went down,” Gooding Jr. added.

Gooding Jr., 51, was accused of groping a 30-year-old woman Sunday night at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge. (RELATED: REPORT: Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Groping Woman)

The woman claimed Gooding Jr. was “highly intoxicated” and the pair had to be separated by security following the grab.

The “Boyz In The Hood” actor has continued to deny that the claim is true. Gooding Jr. claims he was at the club partying with friends, but that nobody was touched inappropriately. Not even on accident.

Gooding Jr. will surrender at Manhattan’s Special Victims Unit with his lawyers, sources told TMZ.