Dabo Swinney Says He’s Like ‘Osama Bin Dabo’ When He Visits Alabama

Dabo Swinney recently had an epic quote about visiting Alabama.

Swinney, who is from Alabama and played for the Crimson Tide in college, has led the Clemson Tigers to two national titles in the past three years over Nick Saban’s squad. That’s apparently made him not very welcomed in his home state. (RELATED: Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney Gets $93 Million Extension)

The legendary Clemson coach said the following during a recent Sirius XM interview, according to TigerNet.com Monday:

I think it was all fun and games early on. It was, ‘Aww, isn’t that sweet?’ and that stuff. They aren’t as happy to see me. But it’s all good. It’s a good problem. I don’t know about walls, but I am kinda like Osama Bin Dabo. I have to navigate my way through the caves and back channels to make my way through Alabama these days. They aren’t as happy to see me. But it’s all good. It’s a good problem.

Naturally, SEC fanboy Paul Finebaum just had to have an issue with Dabo’s joke and said it was “distasteful to the memories of the many lives lost and impacted by 9/11.”

This is an unacceptable comparison by Dabo and distasteful to the memories of the many lives lost and impacted by 9/11. https://t.co/4hNwqlesw3 — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) June 11, 2019

“When I hear comments like Dabo made, it just tells me, he’s not quite ‘there’….not saying he can’t get there someday, but he’s not there yet.” -Judgment expert @kensmithmier says there’s some things you just don’t joke about, ever. pic.twitter.com/oGDiV9hboY — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) June 11, 2019

Everybody needs to relax. It was a joke, and it was pretty funny. Dabo Swinney may be the most hated man in the entire state of Alabama, and you don’t have a sense of humor if you don’t find the image of Swinney in a disguise sneaking around the state hilarious.

If you’re honestly outraged by Swinney’s comments, then the problem is with you. It’s not with the two-time national champion.

He didn’t joke about 9/11. He made a comment about a guy who successfully evaded capture hiding out for 10 years.

Before you all jump down my throat, I can promise you people in Alabama don’t care either. I’ve heard Auburn and Alabama fans say they’d cheer for terrorists over the other team. Football rivalries generate some absurd comments at times. It doesn’t mean they’re not funny.

They almost always are.

My only problem with Swinney’s comment is the fact Bin Laden eventually got his skull split by some Navy SEALs.

I’m not sure you want to be comparing yourself to a guy who ultimately lost in epic fashion. Should Alabama now be favored over the Tigers? I don’t know, but I’m not ruling anything out.

As for the rest of you all spun up with outrage right now, grab a beer and relax. The world isn’t coming to an end.

