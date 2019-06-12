Don Jr. Says He’s ‘Not At All’ Worried About Perjury Following Senate Intel Testimony

Donald Trump Jr. said he is “not at all” concerned about perjury charges following closed-door testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Wednesday.

Trump Jr. met for around three hours with the committee, which has investigated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Democrats had pushed for the committee to interview Trump Jr. for a second time to clarify his answers in a previous committee appearance regarding negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. The committee also reportedly had lingering questions regarding a meeting that Trump Jr. accepted with a group of Russians at Trump Tower in New York on June 9, 2016. (RELATED: Trump ‘Very Surprised’ By Subpoena For Don Jr.)

Democrats have suggested that Trump Jr. gave false testimony during his first committee appearance. Trump Jr. dismissed those concerns following Wednesday’s interview, saying “there was nothing to change” from his previous testimony.

WATCH:

Donald Trump Jr. says he’s “not at all” worried about perjury after returning to testify on Capitol Hill: “I don’t think I changed anything of what I said because there was nothing to change” https://t.co/W6ugwXlgz9 pic.twitter.com/Mg9vXBPEGn — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 12, 2019

“If there needed to be clarification because Michael Cohen, let’s not forget is serving time right now for lying to these very investigative bodies. I’m happy to do that,” Trump Jr. told reporters.

“I don’t think I changed anything of what I said because there was nothing to change. I’m glad that this is finally over we’re able to put some final clarity on that. And I think the committee understands that.”

Cohen pleaded guilty in the special counsel’s probe on Nov. 29 to making false statements to Congress in 2017 about the extent of his negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Cohen initially claimed that negotiations ended in January 2016, but they actually stretched until June 2016.

The project never materialized.

Trump Jr.’s testimony came after weeks of negotiations with the committee. North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, the Republican chairman of the panel, subpoenaed Trump Jr. in May, leading to intense blowback from Republicans and President Donald Trump himself.

Follow Chuck on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.