George W. Bush Praises US Postal Service For This Special Honor Of His Late Father

George W. Bush praised the United States Postal Service Wednesday following the unveiling of a commemorative Forever stamp in honor of his late father.

The 43rd President of the United States posted a terrific photo on Instagram of the stamp that honors the late 41st President of the U.S.A., George H. W. Bush.

“Thanks to the @uspostalservice for honoring dad on what would have been his 95th birthday,” George captioned his post on social media. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

Already, numerous people have commented about it, including current Fox News host and Bush’s former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino.

“Beautiful,” Perino wrote.

“The U.S. Postal Service is issuing a Forever stamp honoring George H.W. Bush, America’s 41st president. Watch the first day of issue ceremony LIVE here at 12:00 pm EDT!”the U.S.Postal Service tweeted earlier in the day, along with a snap of the stamp. (RELATED: Barbara Bush Dies At Age 92)

The event to honor the late president, who died late last year, was held at Bush’s presidential library in College Station, Texas, per CNN.

A statement released about the stamp and the honoring of the president read in part that he “guided the United States and its allies to a peaceful victory in the Cold War, helped engineer the reunification of Germany and led a multinational coalition that successfully forced Iraq to withdraw from Kuwait during the Persian Gulf War.”

“Throughout his life, President Bush enjoyed sending handwritten letters to friends, colleagues and family, so it is especially fitting to honor him with his own stamp,” Robert M. Duncan, chairman of the USPS Board of Governors shared in a statement about how the stamps “helps to capture the spirit and essence of a remarkable man.”