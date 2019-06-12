Georgia Won’t Sell Beer In General Seating For Football After SEC Repeals Alcohol Rules

The University of Georgia is doing everything possible to prove they hate freedom and the common man.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Bulldogs won’t sell beer in the general seating area, despite the fact the SEC recently repealed restrictions on alcohol sales at games.

Georgia announces it will not sell alcoholic beverages in general seating areas of athletics venues for 2019-20 academic year. Last month SEC had approved schools ability to sell alcohol at home games if the schools desired — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 11, 2019

Georgia’s previous plan, which seems to still be the direction the school is moving in, required a $25,000 donation before being able to purchase a cold beer on a hot Saturday in the fall.

Yes, you have to donate the price of a car and then you have to drink your beer in a special area. If that’s not the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard, then I have no idea what would be.

Georgia will be selling beer at its football stadium this season. The only people eligible are donors who donate $25,000 over five years. Beer has to be consumed in special area and cannot be brought back to their seats. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 30, 2019

It’s almost like Georgia is spitting in the face of every man who works 40 hours a week to provide for his family, and then wants to enjoy a nice Miller Lite as he watches the Bulldogs fight through their SEC schedule.

Apparently, beer is only available for the wealthy in Athens. Strange, I though people in that region of the country were supposed to be ultra nice.

Everybody I know from the South wouldn’t ever stand for this garbage, and I’m right there with them. As I already said once before, in solidarity with the common man being crushed by these dumb decisions, I won’t be attending any Georgia games until a change is made.

Shame on Georgia and everybody who thinks this is a smart idea. Beer is as American as it gets, and the fact Georgia is choking out the working man is something I simply won’t stand for.

Shame, shame, shame. I hope they lose all their fans and every game by about a billion points.

