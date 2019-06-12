Georgia Won’t Sell Beer In General Seating For Football After SEC Repeals Alcohol Rules

David Hookstead | Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

The University of Georgia is doing everything possible to prove they hate freedom and the common man.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Bulldogs won’t sell beer in the general seating area, despite the fact the SEC recently repealed restrictions on alcohol sales at games.

Georgia’s previous plan, which seems to still be the direction the school is moving in, required a $25,000 donation before being able to purchase a cold beer on a hot Saturday in the fall.

Yes, you have to donate the price of a car and then you have to drink your beer in a special area. If that’s not the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard, then I have no idea what would be.

It’s almost like Georgia is spitting in the face of every man who works 40 hours a week to provide for his family, and then wants to enjoy a nice Miller Lite as he watches the Bulldogs fight through their SEC schedule.

Apparently, beer is only available for the wealthy in Athens. Strange, I though people in that region of the country were supposed to be ultra nice.

Everybody I know from the South wouldn’t ever stand for this garbage, and I’m right there with them. As I already said once before, in solidarity with the common man being crushed by these dumb decisions, I won’t be attending any Georgia games until a change is made.

Shame on Georgia and everybody who thinks this is a smart idea. Beer is as American as it gets, and the fact Georgia is choking out the working man is something I simply won’t stand for.

Shame, shame, shame. I hope they lose all their fans and every game by about a billion points.

Tags : beer college football georgia bulldogs
