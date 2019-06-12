Hope Hicks To Testify Before House Judiciary Committee

President Donald Trump’s former communications director Hope Hicks has agreed to testify in front of the House Judiciary Panel behind closed doors, the committee announced Wednesday afternoon.

Hicks will submit a transcribed interview to the committee next Wednesday, according to The Washington Post. Hicks was originally scheduled to testify publicly on June 19.

“It is important to hear from Ms. Hicks, who was a key witness for the Special Counsel. Ms. Hicks understands that the Committee will be free to pose questions as it sees fit, including about her time on the Trump Campaign and her time in the White House,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in a statement. (RELATED: House Democrats Are Coming For Hope Hicks And A Former Top White House Lawyer)

Hicks will be the first former Trump aide to appear in front of the committee since former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report has been released.

Regardless of the report’s findings, Nadler requested a number of documents from the White House and sent letters seeking information from people and organizations close to Trump on March 4.

Nadler sent the requests to 81 groups, people and organizations, searching for Constitutional abuses and corruption by Trump. The New York Democrat said the requests for documents are to “begin investigations, to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, about corruption and abuse of power.”

Democrats and cable news pundits have continued to say the Mueller report is a cover-up.

