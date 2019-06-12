Hunter Biden Is A Sucker For Love

Hunter Biden just won’t give up on love.

After bedding his dead bro’s widow and divorcing the mother of his three daughters, Hunter Biden has new wife. She’s a South African blonde bombshell. Meanwhile, his father, Joe Biden, is running for the highest office in the land.

NYP‘s “Page Six” reports that the Biden family Don Juan has married Melissa Cohen in a “secret ceremony.” TMZ called it a “quickie ceremony” that happened on May 16. The New Journal confirmed the news with the family. Cohen has at least one thing in common with Biden — she’s divorced. Her home base is LA. She has a lot of Instagram pics of herself frolicking around in a bikini. She apparently likes sunsets and long walks on the beach.

Cohen’s father, Lee, hasn’t even met his new son-in-law yet. It’s not clear if Democratic presidential hopeful has given the budding couple his blessing as he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, did when Hunter took up with his sister-in-law, Hallie Biden, his brother, Beau Biden‘s, widow.

Would Joe Biden be as unapologetic about attending Hunter Biden’s wedding as he after skipping out on a party dinner in Iowa and spending last weekend at his granddaughter Maisy‘s graduation with former President Obama?

“One of my competitors criticized me got not going to Iowa to talk for 5 minutes,” Biden said in Davenport Tuesday. “My granddaughter was graduating. It was my daughter’s birthday. I would skip inauguration for that.”

Love can happen fast.

It was only three months ago that Biden’s two-year relationship with Hallie hit the skids. Beau Biden died in 2015 of brain cancer. Biden and his former wife, Kathleen, divorced in 2017.

Um, Mazel Tov?!?!