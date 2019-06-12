Ilhan Omar Filed Joint Tax Returns With Man She Wasn’t Married To

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar is under fire once again for filing joint tax returns with a man she hadn’t yet married.

Omar and her current husband, Ahmed Hirsi, filed joint tax returns in 2014 and 2015 while Omar was married to another man, according to a report published earlier this week by the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board. Omar didn’t divorce her previous husband until 2017 and did not become married to Hirsi until 2018.

Omar was ordered by campaign finance officials to pay a fine of $3,500 over this incident and her misuse of thousands of dollars in campaign funds between the years 2016 and 2017. (RELATED: Mike Pence Rips Rep. Ilhan Omar Over Venezuela)

This revelation will lead to further scrutiny of the freshman congresswoman, who has become a lightning rod since arriving in Washington, D.C., earlier this year.

Just months into her tenure, Omar has caused an uproar for her views on Israel and her perceived use of anti-Semitic tropes to justify those views. Omar has claimed that U.S. support for Israel is “all about the Benjamins,” and supports a movement to boycott the Jewish state. (RELATED: Bill De Blasio Claims Anti-Semitism Is Just A ‘Right-Wing Movement’)

The Minnesota Star Tribune’s editorial board lambasted Omar Tuesday over the situation, as well as for her other scrutinized comments.

“Omar’s political rise has been marred by a series of unforced errors, including intemperate remarks and tweets earlier this year that were widely perceived as anti-Semitic,” the board wrote.”Every month seems to bring a fresh problem.”

