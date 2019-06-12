Ivanka Turns Heads In White Top And Sheer Skirt Combo On Capitol Hill

Ivanka Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out in a white top and sheer skirt combo during a trip to Capitol Hill Tuesday.

The first daughter looked just as fashionable as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up top and pleated skirt number as she attended a meeting to unveil the administration’s comprehensive Women, Peace and Security (#WPS) Strategy. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

She completed the look with her hair partly pulled back and clipped in the back. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“Today, I was on the Hill to unveil the Administration’s comprehensive Women, Peace and Security (#WPS) Strategy.

#WGDP recognizes that good defense policy requires women’s participation and empowerment, yet women are critically underrepresented in conflict-resolution and post-conflict peace building efforts. (2% of mediators, 3% of military personnel, 9% of negotiators globally),” Ivanka captioned her post on Instagram from the day, along with a few shots in the outfit.(RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

“Further, 14 out of 17 countries that rank the lowest on the gender discrimination indicator were involved in armed conflict in the past two decades,” she added. “Almost 20 years after @unitednations Resolution 1325, the U.S. is proud to show leadership as the first and only Country in the world to codify Women, Peace and Security; bipartisan legislation signed into law by President Trump.”

