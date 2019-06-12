Jalen Ramsey Claims The Jacksonville Jaguars Told Him He Won’t Get An Extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars don’t plan on giving Jalen Ramsey an extension right now, and he appeared to have a subtle response for them on Twitter.

According to John Reid, the talented defensive back was told by the team that no extension was coming down the pipeline for him.

Jalen Ramsey says he has been told by the Jaguars that he won’t be receiving a contract extension this year — John Reid (@JohnReid64) June 11, 2019

Ramsey tweeted Tuesday a quote about getting so much money that he’d have to be put on “on lay-away.”

It would appear like it was a bit of a jab at the Jags. (RELATED: Jaguars Say They Won’t Trade Jalen Ramsey)

“Imma ask for so much money, they have to put me on lay-away” — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 11, 2019

Ramsey, who is set to make $3.6 million this season, is almost certainly going to eventually get paid. However, I don’t knock the Jags for taking things slow.

They had an atrocious season in 2018, and Ramsey has a habit of being a bit of distraction. The man has the biggest mouth in the league. It’s about time he got hit with some reality.

It turns out simply talking trash doesn’t result in wins or getting a fat new deal. Who could ever have guessed?

Maybe, just maybe, Ramsey should focus a little less on talking, and a whole lot more on just being the best cornerback he can possibly be.

Trash talking is fine when you’re winning games, but it can quickly become a problem when that’s no longer the case. Given what Jacksonville went through last season, Ramsey should do his best to just dial it back. The tweet is the exact opposite of that, but he’ll learn eventually.

If he plays out of his mind in 2019, then he’ll probably get a massive deal. If not, he’ll probably be looking for a new team. Welcome to life in the NFL.