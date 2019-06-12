Jude Law Will Star In The HBO Miniseries ‘The Third Way’

HBO’s new miniseries “The Third Way” with Jude Law sounds awesome.

The plot of the miniseries, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is: “Set on a mysterious island off the coast of Britain, The Third Way tells the story of Sam (Law) who encounters the island’s secretive inhabitants and their strange rituals. Fantasy and reality began to blur for Sam, triggering past traumas, and brings him into conflict with the islanders.”

Yeah, go ahead and sign me up for this one immediately.

HBO is just out there throwing heaters through the strike zone lately (outside of the “Game of Thrones” ending).

We’re going to be getting the final “Silicon Valley” episodes in 2019 and “Westworld” returns in 2020. Now, we’re finding out we’re also going to get a miniseries with Jude Law — who was already in “The Young Pope” for HBO — about strange inhabitants on an island. (RELATED: Watch ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailer)

If that doesn’t have you fired up, then I don’t believe you have any idea what good television is when you hear about it. This sounds awesome.

There’s no exact release date yet, but THR says it’ll begin shooting in July. It’s anticipated that it’ll be released at some point in 2020.

I wouldn’t find it hard to believe they could air it right after “Westworld” on Sunday nights. That would create one hell of a solid two-hour lineup for the network in 2020.

It sounds like we’re in for a great time next year on HBO.

